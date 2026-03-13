Injustice to PwD docs in recruitment: Anbumani Ramadoss

In a statement, Anbumani Ramadoss said the counselling for 1,100 doctors selected for appointment in government hospitals is set to begin on Friday. However, contrary to the established practice followed in previous years, doctors with disabilities have not been given priority in the first phase of counselling.

According to him, around 100 candidates from the general category have been called for the initial round of counselling, while doctors with disabilities have been left out. He said this move could deprive them of the opportunity to choose hospitals closer to home.