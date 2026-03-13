Injustice to PwD docs in recruitment: Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday criticised the Tamil Nadu government for allegedly denying priority to doctors with disabilities in the counselling process for posting 1,100 assistant surgeons in government hospitals, calling it a "social injustice".
In a statement, Anbumani Ramadoss said the counselling for 1,100 doctors selected for appointment in government hospitals is set to begin on Friday. However, contrary to the established practice followed in previous years, doctors with disabilities have not been given priority in the first phase of counselling.
According to him, around 100 candidates from the general category have been called for the initial round of counselling, while doctors with disabilities have been left out. He said this move could deprive them of the opportunity to choose hospitals closer to home.
Anbumani pointed out that doctors with disabilities are usually given priority during counselling as they may face difficulties travelling long distances or working in remote and hilly regions. Priority helps them choose hospitals near their native places.
He noted that out of the 1,100 posts, 115 have been reserved for persons with disabilities, including 76 backlog vacancies and 39 current vacancies. Even with priority, he said, their chances of securing convenient postings remain limited.
Citing a circular issued by the Director of Public Health on February 21, 2025, Anbumani said that authorities were instructed to prioritise persons with disabilities and fill the backlog of vacancies first. He urged the Tamil Nadu government to revise the counselling schedule and ensure priority for doctors with disabilities.