Injured Vijay follower dies in Thanjavur despite treatment

Among them, Vignesh (19), a college student from Kalkandar Kottai in Tiruchy, along with his friend Haroon (20), followed the vehicle of Vijay on a two-wheeler. As they neared the bike hit the centre median, and Vignesh sustained severe head injury.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Thanjavur, where he was undergoing treatment. Sengipatti police registered a case and were investigating.