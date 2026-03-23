Tamil Nadu

Injured Vijay follower dies in Thanjavur despite treatment

On March 4, TVK president Vijay came to Thanjavur to meet the party functionaries from Tiruchy airport, and the enthusiastic fans followed him from Tiruchy to the meeting venue
Representative Image
Representative Image
Updated on

TIRUCHY: The college student from Tiruchy who followed TVK president Vijay’s vehicle to Thanjavur and met with an accident died despite treatment on Monday.

On March 4, TVK president Vijay came to Thanjavur to meet the party functionaries from Tiruchy airport, and the enthusiastic fans followed him from Tiruchy to the meeting venue.

Among them, Vignesh (19), a college student from Kalkandar Kottai in Tiruchy, along with his friend Haroon (20), followed the vehicle of Vijay on a two-wheeler. As they neared the bike hit the centre median, and Vignesh sustained severe head injury.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Thanjavur, where he was undergoing treatment. Sengipatti police registered a case and were investigating.

Tiruchy
TVK president Vijay
college student died

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in