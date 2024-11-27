Injured treated with torch lights at Masinagudi PHC

COIMBATORE: Two youngsters injured in a mishap were treated by doctors with torch light at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Masinagudi Panchayat in the Nilgiris on Monday night.

Vinod (30) from Vazhaithottam and his friend Ramesh had fallen off their two-wheeler, while returning from Mavanalla to their house on Monday night. The public took them to the PHC in Masinagudi, where there was no power in the patient’s room due to some faulty electric line.

Subsequently, the two injured were nursed with torch lights and then referred to Ooty Government Hospital for further treatment. There was power in the PHC, except in the patient’s room due to some snag, claimed officials.

This incident comes close on the heels of a three-year-old girl being treated with torchlight during a power cut in Kotagiri Government Hospital a week ago.

Meanwhile, in another incident, around 20 passengers of a TNSTC bus from Coonoor to Ooty on Monday night travelled in pitch darkness as lights had gone off in the bus.

Also, the bus conductor was forced to issue tickets to passengers with the help of a mobile phone torch. As the video of the incident was circulated on social media, the passengers urged the transport department authorities to either repair or replace old buses.