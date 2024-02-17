Injured owl found in Panchayat Union office in Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: An injured owl was rescued from the premises of the Panchayat Union office in Sriperumbudur and was handed to the State Forest Department on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, the public noticed an owl was on the premises of the Sriperumbudur Panchayat Union office with injuries on its body.

Soon, on information, the staff from the State Forest Department arrived at the spot and found that it was a Barn owl and gave treatments to the owl.

It was taken to the Sriperumbudur forest office, and then it was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The officials said that the owl might have become tired and fell on the ground and got injured.

"Now the owl is in good health, and for the next few days it will be kept under observation, and then we will let it go into the forest," the officials added.