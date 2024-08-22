Information about TN cabinet reshuffle did not reach me, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Seeking to downplay the reported reshuffle in his cabinet, Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Thursday said that he was not aware of any reshuffle in the state cabinet.

Stalin said this after inaugurating the 24x7 control centre of the state disaster relief department at Ezhilagam in the city.

When reporters asked him about media reports suggesting a reshuffle in the state cabinet, Stalin said, “Such information did not reach me.”

Responding to a pointed query on union minister L Murugan stating that the release of the commemorative coin for former chief minister M Karunanidhi was an event organised by the Tamil Nadu government, Stalin said, “The Tamil Nadu government held the event in the control of the union government.”

Meanwhile, the meeting said to be scheduled between Governor R N Ravi and newly appointed Chief Secretary N Muruganandam at the Raj Bhavan has fueled further speculation on the subject.

The event became a talking point of the state politics after Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami questioned the CM over his not inviting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for it.

Rebutting the LoP’s criticism, the Chief Minister clarified that it was an event of the Union government organised by the government.