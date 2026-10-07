Inform all details of VVIP visits, HR&CE Minister Ramesh instructs all temples

The Minister conducted a review meeting at the HR&CE Commissionerate on Wednesday. During the meeting, he said transparency and righteous administration should be ensured in all temples.

"Officials should not allow encroachments on temple lands or illegal name transfers of temple properties. If officials find any irregularities, they should complain to the police and initiate further legal proceedings," the Minister said.

Urging officials to inform the Commissionerate about VVIP visits to important temples across the State, he said no videos or photographs should be allowed inside the temple premises.

Emphasising the safety of devotees at all temples, the Minister said CCTV cameras should be installed at important temples that are regularly visited by a large number of people.