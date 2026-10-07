Inform all details of VVIP visits, HR&CE Minister Ramesh instructs all temples

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister, S Ramesh, has instructed all temple officials across the State that details of VVIP visits to temples should be informed to the head office.
The Minister conducted a review meeting at the HR&CE Commissionerate on Wednesday. During the meeting, he said transparency and righteous administration should be ensured in all temples.
"Officials should not allow encroachments on temple lands or illegal name transfers of temple properties. If officials find any irregularities, they should complain to the police and initiate further legal proceedings," the Minister said.
Urging officials to inform the Commissionerate about VVIP visits to important temples across the State, he said no videos or photographs should be allowed inside the temple premises.
Emphasising the safety of devotees at all temples, the Minister said CCTV cameras should be installed at important temples that are regularly visited by a large number of people.
"When carrying out renovation work or installing engravings at temples, the rules prescribed by the Tamil Nadu government should be followed. During Annadhanam, officials should ensure that people do not have to wait for a long time," Ramesh said.
Urging officials to maintain cleanliness at all temples, the Minister said safety and hygiene should be ensured properly. If these standards were not maintained, the officials concerned would face action.
Secretary to the department V Rajaraman, Commissioner DG Vinay and Additional Commissioners Durai Ravichandran and D Rathna participated in the meeting.