Info panel orders waterbody census across TN

The directive aims to make detailed information on lakes, ponds, canals, and rivers accessible to the public on a single platform. The data is expected to include key parameters such as the area, location, present condition, and usage of each waterbody, thereby supporting conservation efforts and improving public awareness.

The directive was issued following a case pertaining to delays by District Collectors in uploading waterbody data for public access on district websites. Though the case hearing by State Information Commissioner Thamarai Kannan took place on February 11, 2026, the official order copy has been released only recently.

According to the Commission’s findings, most District Collectors had failed to upload the required data, limiting transparency and public oversight. The Commission has now made it mandatory for districts to publish detailed records, including the size of waterbodies, land ownership details, and the status of encroachments.