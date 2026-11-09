Influential forces behind fake book scam: TN Minister Rajmohan

Talking to reporters after inspecting the Connemara Public Library here, he said the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has commenced an investigation into alleged irregularities in the procurement of books published by Akal Vilakku Publications.



The minister said 523 books from the publishing house had been stocked at the Connemara Library alone, with the purchases dating to 2025. He alleged that books bearing the names of Nivedha Paulraj, Nivedha Mohan, Vijay Balu and Vijay Adithan had been procured under questionable circumstances, suggesting that the alleged racket had been operating for several years and predated the present government.



Referring to economist Jean Drèze’s reported denial of authorship of a book purchased for the Kalaignar Centenary Library in 2023, Rajmohan said the controversy had brought global embarrassment to the State.

Alleging that such irregularities could not have occurred without the support of influential politicians or officials, he said the representatives of publishers’ associations have expressed unfamiliarity with Akal Vilakku Publications.