Influential DMK functionaries involved in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami reiterated that the DMK government was responsible for the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which claimed the lives of more than 55 persons in the last six days, and demanded Chief Minister M K Stalin to step down on moral grounds.

He also demanded a CBI probe to unearth the entire network and the involvement of politically influential persons.

"Since highly placed people in the ruling party had links in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, we demand a CBI probe. We are also demanding that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin should take responsibility for the deaths and resign," Palaniswami told the media persons after holding the protest in the vicinity of the Collectorate in Kallakurichi.

He also said that they would call on Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday to submit a representation regarding the hooch tragedy.

There were no such continuous and chain of deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor in the AIADMK regime.

However, hooch tragedy has been taking place since the DMK returned to power. The CM had assured that his government would take stern action against the menace following similar incidents in Chengalpattu and Villupuram districts last year.

"What happened now?" he asked and charged that there would not be the loss of 57 lives.

Taking a pot shot at State Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Palaniswami said that the minister furnished wrong information on the availability of drugs to treat persons admitted for consumption of spurious liquor.

He also came down heavily on former district collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath for suppressing the facts on the death of the first three persons due to consumption of spurious liquor. The misinformation led to major casualties as many of the victims did not seek medical care on time.

Senior leaders of the party Natham R Viswanathan, Dindugal C Srinivasan, S P Velumani, P Thangamani, C Ve Shanmugham and R B Udhayakumar and district secretaries have staged protests in their respective districts.

In Chennai, former fisheries minister D Jayakumar would stage a protest along with party cadres in front of the collectorate.