Inflow to Hogenakkal surges to 4,000 cusecs

Officials of the Water Resources Department are stationed at Biligundlu, the entry point of the Cauvery into Tamil Nadu, to closely monitor the inflow of water.

Tourists visiting the Hogenakkal falls enjoyed a cool bath in the gushing waterfalls and took coracle rides. Meanwhile, Mettur dam storage stood at 79.12 feet as against its full reservoir level of 120 feet with an inflow of 1,397 cusecs and outflow of 1,000 cusecs.