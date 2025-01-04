Inflow to Hogenakkal Falls drops to 1500 cubic feet as rainfall ceases

CHENNAI: Water flow to the Hogenakkal Falls has come down to 1500 cubic feet following decreased rainfall in the catchment area, according to a Maalaimalar report.

While the water levels to Hogenakkal increased to 2000 cubic feet per second till a couple of days ago, as the rainfall decreased in the catchment area, it dropped to 1500 cubic feet on Saturday morning.

Due to the heavy rainfall along the banks of the Cauvery River, the water flow to the Hogenakkal has been ebbing and flowing for the past weeks.

With adequate water in the region, tourists enjoyed boat trips in the Cauvery river and also enjoyed bathing in the main waterfall.

The central water resources department is constantly monitoring the water levels in Biligundulu in the Tamil Nadu - Karnataka border.