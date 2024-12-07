Inflow to Hogenakkal Falls decreases, tourists enjoy boat rides

CHENNAI: The inflow to Hogenakkal Falls has come down to 9000 cubic feet per second after the rainfall in the catchment area subsided, according to a Maalaimalar report.

For the past few days, several areas, including Denkanikottai, Biligundulu, Anchetty, etc. have been witnessing heavy rains. Due to this, inflow to Hogenakkal increased to 11,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) on Friday morning. However, the rainfall gradually decreased after which the inflow reduced to 9,000 cusecs on Saturday.

With adequate water in the region, tourists enjoyed boats trips in the Cauvery river and also enjoyed bathing in the main waterfall. The central water commission is constantly monitoring the water levels in Biligundulu in the Tamil Nadu - Karnataka border.