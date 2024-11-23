Inflow of water into Mettur dam decreases due to reduced rainfall

CHENNAI: Owing to the reduced rainfall in the catchment areas, the water inflow into the Mettur dam has decreased to 76.95 thousand million cubic feet (TMC).

According to a Maalaimalar report, the water levels in the dam reduced from 7,545 cubic feet per second (cusecs) to 6,422 cubic feet on Saturday. While the water levels remain high at 108.97 feet, 1,000 cusecs and 500 cusecs are being released for delta irrigation purposes to east and west canals.

The current water storage at the dam remains at 76.95 TMC.