Inflow into TN's Bhavanisagar dam rises to 6,029 cusecs, bringing relief to farmers

The dam, located near Sathyamangalam in Erode district, is one of the most important water sources for agricultural activities and drinking water supply in western Tamil Nadu.

According to the latest figures, the inflow into the reservoir has increased from 5,203 cubic feet per second (cusecs) to 6,029 cusecs, reflecting a rise of 826 cusecs.

The increased inflow has also resulted in a gradual rise in the reservoir’s water level, which has climbed from 76.80 feet to 77.32 feet, an increase of 0.52 feet.

The current water storage in the reservoir stands at 14.3 thousand million cubic feet (TMC), indicating an improvement in water availability.