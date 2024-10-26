Inflow into Hogenakkal surges to 35,000 cusecs after widespread rains

COIMBATORE: Following widespread rains in Cauvery catchment areas, the water level at Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri surged to 35,000 cusecs on Friday.

From 28,000 cusecs on Thursday, the inflow raised to 32,000 cusecs on Friday at 6 am, and further to 35,000 cusecs at 8 am.

The officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) monitored Biligundlu, the entry point of the Cauvery River into Tamil Nadu from Karnataka round-the-clock.

The ban on coracle rides and bathing in the flooded falls continues for the 13th consecutive day. Officials of the revenue department have advised people residing along the banks of the Cauvery River and in low-lying areas to move to safer places.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Mettur dam rose to 102.92 feet following an increase in inflow from 29,307 cusecs on Thursday to 31,975 cusecs on Friday. For delta irrigation, 8,100 cusecs of water have been released from the dam.