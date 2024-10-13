Inflow at Hogenakkal rises to 18,000 cusecs due to heavy rains

Begin typing your search...

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the inflow rose to 18,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) on Sunday, up from 8,000 cusecs.

    Hogenakkal Falls 

    CHENNAI: The water flow in Hogenakkal Falls on the Cauvery river went up drastically due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the river.

    The heavy rains in the Cauvery catchment areas have resulted in rise in inflow and also flooding in various parts.

    Following the increase in water flow, the district administration has banned the operation of Parisal (Coracle) service in the Hogenakkal Cauvery river.

    It is also predicted that the inundation is likely to increase due to rains.

