Infighting erupts in TNCC again

CHENNAI: Infighting raised its ugly head in the State Congress twice in a week after supporters of party leader 'Ruby' Manoharan on Saturday allegedly protested against incumbent TNCC president K S Alagiri in Tirunelveli.

Supporters of Manoharan, who is also Nanguneri MLA, were learnt to have reportedly picketed the party office in Tirunelveli in protest of Alagiri allegedly 'ignoring' the MLA. Black dress clad supporters of Manoharan were said to have sloganeered against the TNCC chief, who is understood to have chaired a meeting of the party booth level functionaries in connection with the ensuing Parliamentary elections. This is the second time in a week that the infighting embarrassed the state Congress unit.

A few days ago when Alagiri held a consultation with the party district presidents in connection with the 2024 Parliamentary elections, Erode East MLA and former TNCC president EVKS Elangovan openly struck a discordant note by alleging that senior leaders like him were unaware of the meeting.

Early this year, supporters of Alagiri and Manoharan were engaged in a conflict after supporters of both leaders exchanged blows in Sathyamurthy Bhavan.

The issue turned so sour that Alagiri even initiated disciplinary action against Manoharan and supporters after the violent incident. Soon after the disciplinary action, a team of senior leaders, mostly former TNCC presidents, had petitioned the national high command against the unilateral action of incumbent Alagiri. Back then the detractors challenged that the TNCC chief did not have the authority to suspend someone's membership from the party, and that too allegedly without following the show cause notice procedure. Both the disciplinary action and the petition against the TNCC chief by the team were put to cold storage after the high command revoked the disciplinary action. After a long pause, infighting has returned to haunt the party again ahead of the crucial Parliamentary elections.