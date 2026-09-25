Inferior road works: Highways pulled up over failure to furnish action taken reports

Relying on portions of the Government Order, the petitioner contended that responsibility for lapses in road works was also fixed on field-level officers at the first level, Quality Control officers at the second level and supervising officers at the third level. He alleged that he had been selectively targeted by the department.

The Court had sought details of disciplinary action taken against the three levels of officers over the past five years and in connection with the road works for which the petitioner had been charged. However, the status report filed by the department did not meet the clarifications sought by the Court, and vague replies had been furnished on the action taken against the officials.

“As a citizen, this Court is also travelling on highway roads, including rural roads. Most of the roads are not withstanding even for two years. This Court has also dealt with several cases on the allotment of road works by forming syndicates. Several thousands of crores have been spent for laying roads. However, there is no proper mechanism to ensure the quality of execution of works,” Justice Pugalendhi observed.

The Court directed the authorities to clarify how the department ensures the quality of road works in accordance with tender documents; the number of disciplinary actions taken against erring first-, second- and third-level officers in the past five years; the nature and details of action taken against such officers in the present case; the reasons for not uploading GO.Ms.No.323 on the Government portal; and whether the monitoring mechanism under the order is still being followed. The department has also been asked to furnish copies of any subsequent Government orders or instructions relating to the mechanism.

The case has been posted to September 28, 2026, for the report.