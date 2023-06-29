Inept govt crushing construction sector, says Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said the DMK government’s regressive approach has pushed the stone quarry owners to resort to an indefinite strike. As a result, the construction industry is facing the heat due to shortage of raw materials. It is condemnable.



Tamil Nadu Stone Quarry, Crusher and Lorry Owners’ Association announced an indefinite strike, seeking relaxation of the rules and regulations. They have also alleged that persons, under the guise of environmental activists, are intimidating the stone quarry owners and blackmailing them and demanded the government to act against them.



However, the officials carried out inspections in stone quarries and caused trouble. There were several complaints from the association and they called for the indefinite strike. This has a direct impact on the construction of government hospitals and Chennai Metro projects, he said.



Flagging the issues, EPS demanded the state to give environment and quarry license for 30 years to operators. “The members of stone quarry association expressed willingness to pay tax and urged the state to allow them to operate without hindrance. It will also enhance govt revenue. So, the government should hold talks with them to find an amicable solution to the issues,” he added.

