Inebriated man killed by lover’s uncle for midnight ruckus

COIMBATORE: A 21-year-old man was hacked to death by his lover’s uncle after he created ruckus along with his friends in an inebriated condition.

According to the police, the deceased V Prashant, a loadman from Gandhi Nagar in Sundarapuram had picked up a quarrel at his lover’s house past midnight on Sunday alongwith his three friends. He had gone there to celebrate the 18th birthday of his lover. The plan was to cut a birthday cake at his lover’s residence in Chettipalayam.

“As it was his lover’s birthday, Prashant had given a liquor party to his friends. They then visited the girl’s house at midnight with a cake. They scaled over the compound and shouted out asking her to come out for the celebration. As none turned up, Prashant and his friends repeatedly pressed the calling bell and knocked the door,” the police said.

After some time, the girl’s father and uncle Vignesh (29), a taxi driver, came out and asked them to leave. Eventually, a quarrel broke out, and Vignesh took out a sickle from inside the house and hacked him to death. He was immediately rushed to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) by his friends, however, doctors declared him dead.

Police said Prashant and the girl were in love for over three years. “The girl’s family, who were initially reluctant, had agreed to get them married, but asked them to wait considering the girl’s age,” the police said. On receiving information of the crime, the Chettipalayam police arrested Vignesh and further inquiries are on.