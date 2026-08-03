Industry seeks direct flights between Coimbatore and Thoothukudi under UDAN scheme

Industrial sector highlights need

Industrialists pointed out that Coimbatore is home to a large number of entrepreneurs from southern Tamil Nadu who are engaged in manufacturing, exports and trading activities. Products such as textiles, engineering goods and machinery components manufactured in Coimbatore and neighbouring Tirupur are exported to various countries through the ports of Kochi and Thoothukudi.

In the absence of direct flights, business travellers are forced to depend on trains, private buses or road transport to reach Thoothukudi. Representatives from the textile industry said the proposed service would significantly reduce travel time and improve logistics for exporters.

Former Coimbatore Industrial Chamber president Nandakumar and other industry representatives said the Union Government's UDAN scheme was introduced to improve regional air connectivity by linking smaller and medium-sized cities. They urged the authorities to include Coimbatore-Thoothukudi and Coimbatore-Thiruvananthapuram routes under the scheme.