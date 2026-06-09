Industries Minister Keerthana holds Hyundai talks in South Korea

CHENNAI: Industries Minister Keerthana held talks with senior officials of Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) in South Korea on the proposed shipbuilding yard at Thoothukudi during her official visit to the country.
The minister discussed the proposed project with HHI executives and assured the company that the Tamil Nadu government would provide the necessary support and facilitation for implementing the shipbuilding vent
The visit marks Keerthana's first trip to South Korea since the TVK government assumed office in Tamil Nadu.
The discussions come amid the state's efforts to attract greater foreign investment and expand its industrial base. Earlier, the minister had invited South Korean companies to invest in Tamil Nadu.