Industries Minister Keerthana gets hounded for 'promotional' pitch

However, it also attracted a considerable level of troll too, that ranged from criticism on substance to blatant misogyny."Let's be honest, nobody wants a government that takes forever, the files, approvals, delays, and waiting... Honourable Chief Minister, Joseph Vijay sir, mandated me to fix that," the Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Promotions for Tamil Nadu starts to pitch in the reel where she further promises about the more efficient mode of functioning that includes 21-day clearances, single window approval, and the direct escalation system. Donning a suit, the Minister also promised faster industrialisation across the state, development of drone corridors and much more.

While supporters of the newly elected government praised the reel as a refreshing and direct communication attempt, something that sells to new-gen startup founders, the investment pitch has also drawn noticeable attempts at criticism. People took to social media platforms, calling it an 'unprofessional', 'reel-style promotion' that has 'style over substance'.