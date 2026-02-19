Induction training for 1,061 PG teachers begins

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has commenced the two-phase entry-level training for over 1,061 newly recruited Postgraduate Teachers in the department.
Among this, 40 teachers are associated with Chennai Corporation schools. "The training has been extended for 1,061 PG teachers, and those teachers with expectations, including differently-abled PG teachers, will be given training at the respective district by the education department," said an official.
Teachers will be trained on Tamil Nadu State Education Policy 2025, basic management training, teaching and learning methods, and learning outcomes, awareness on POCSO Act, gender sensitivity awareness, and drug prevention awareness, among others.