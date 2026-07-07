Inducting VCK leader into DMK signals end of alliance, says Thirumavalavan

Rejecting allegations that the VCK had betrayed the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, he said it was the DMK leadership, and not the VCK, that had first declared there was no alliance.

Speaking at the VCK's 2026 awards function in Chennai on Sunday night, Thirumavalavan said accusations that his party had backstabbed the DMK were politically motivated. "Who betrayed whom? Anyone with a conscience knows the truth. Everyone knows how sincere I am in friendship," he said.