Inducting VCK leader into DMK signals end of alliance, says Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: The induction of former VCK legislator into the DMK in the presence of former chief minister MK Stalin effectively signalled the end of the political alliance between the two parties, said VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan.
Rejecting allegations that the VCK had betrayed the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, he said it was the DMK leadership, and not the VCK, that had first declared there was no alliance.
Speaking at the VCK's 2026 awards function in Chennai on Sunday night, Thirumavalavan said accusations that his party had backstabbed the DMK were politically motivated. "Who betrayed whom? Anyone with a conscience knows the truth. Everyone knows how sincere I am in friendship," he said.
He alleged that nearly two years before the Assembly elections, several attempts were made to persuade him to leave the alliance by offering political inducements. However, he refused every offer because he had helped build the alliance and would never allow it to be weakened, he said.
Referring to an earlier political development, Thirumavalavan said another political formation had publicly offered the VCK a share in government and power if it joined hands with them. He said the entire political fraternity understood that the invitation was meant for the VCK, but he chose not to accept it or form a new alliance.
He also dismissed allegations that he had bargained for the post of Deputy Chief Minister or sought party funds before extending support to the ruling TVK. "Many are trying to damage us and weaken our leadership. I know who I am. No one else has the authority or strength to judge me," he said.
Without naming anyone, Thirumavalavan said he had deliberately refrained from revealing several political developments. "If I start speaking, many things will come out. I have chosen not to do that," he said.
Defending the VCK's decision to support the TVK, he said the party had informed the DMK leadership in advance about its proposed stand and the reasons behind it. "We openly told the DMK leadership about the decision we were going to take," he said.
While reiterating that his personal respect for Stalin remained unchanged, Thirumavalavan maintained that it was the DMK leadership that had ended the political relationship between the two parties. He challenged those accusing the VCK of betraying the alliance to produce evidence and debate the issue publicly.