Indore girl goes missing from NIT Tiruchy; note mentions mental torture, say kin

TIRUCHY: A 21-year-old MCA student has gone missing from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli, and her Indore-based family has appealed to the Madhya Pradesh government to trace her.

The family has alleged that their daughter, who has been missing for a fortnight, left behind a letter in which she mentions the mental torture and academic pressure she faced after becoming a class representative (CR) at NIT. Talking to PTI on Tuesday, Nutesh Gupta said his daughter Ojasvi went missing from the NIT hostel on September 15 and could not be traced, and her mobile phone was also switched off.

Gupta said he had enrolled his daughter in the MCA course at NIT on August 10, and she had travelled out of her hometown, Indore, for the first time to study. Before going missing, my daughter left behind a letter in which she mentions the mental torture and academic pressure she faced after becoming a CR at NIT Trichy,” he said.

He alleged that Ojasvi was probably harassed by her classmates after she became a CR. Gupta said Ojasvi’s mother and brother travelled to Tiruchy and made an unsuccessful attempt to find her.

Gupta said he has also approached the Indore police to trace his daughter. Indore Police Commissioner Rakesh Gupta said he has spoken to police in Tiruchy about Ojasvi’s disappearance and informed them that Indore cops are ready to help them find her.