Indo-Japanese toy company seeks government intervention over dispute with manufacturers

The company, Rig Wheels, is co-founded by Saravana Bhava of Madurai and Japanese national Futoshi. The two, who previously ran an IT services business together, pivoted to manufacturing in 2024 with the goal of making a battery-operated toy train modelled on the Vande Bharat entirely in India- a market currently dominated by Chinese imports.

Futoshi took to Instagram, posting a reel appealing to Minister Keerthana, which brought the dispute to public attention. According to Saravana, the trouble began with the death of the Coimbatore-based fabricator who Rig Wheels had contracted to produce their tooling. Manufacturing the toy required 25 custom moulds and dies to produce its plastic, metal, and rubber components for which the company paid in full through documented bank transfers, contracting 5,000 sets.