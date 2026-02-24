IndiGo to restore six daily Tiruchy–Chennai flights from March 29

CHENNAI: In a significant boost for air travelers, IndiGo will increase its Tiruchy–Chennai services to six daily flights starting March 29, restoring its earlier full schedule on the sector.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the airline had previously reduced its operations from six services to two a few months ago. At that time, the two remaining flights were operated using Airbus aircraft.
However, from January this year, IndiGo began reintroducing ATR aircraft services on the Tiruchy–Chennai route, increasing the frequency to three flights per day. Building on this, the airline has now decided to further expand operations to six daily services from March 29.
With the restoration of all six flights between Tiruchy and Chennai, passengers have expressed happiness over the improved connectivity and increased travel options.