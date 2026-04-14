'India's strength lies in pluralism': CM Stalin urges people to protect Constitution, safeguard oppressed on Ambedkar Jayanti

Tagore stated, "A special session of Parliament is being rushed on April 16, right at the peak of election campaigning in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. A reasonable demand for an all-party meeting after the elections has been rejected... This is not democracy. This is bulldozer governance."

He also raised concerns over delimitation, calling for wider consultation and transparency, and emphasised that Parliament "is not a rubber stamp" but the foundation of people's voice.

Senior Congress MP P Chidambaram also paid tribute to Ambedkar, saying, "We remember Babasaheb Ambedkar today on his birthday! We also remember his precious gift to the people of India -- the secular democratic Constitution of India!"

Dr BR Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb, was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a key figure in India's social reform movement. Born into a Dalit Mahar family, he dedicated his life to securing equal rights for marginalised communities and promoting social justice.