India’s first vertical lift sea bridge opens in Tamil Nadu: Here are 15 facts to know

CHENNAI: In a major milestone for Indian rail infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Pamban Bridge on Ram Navami, ushering in a new era of technology, durability, and regional development. Here is all you need to know about the vertical lift sea bridge.

1. Historic first: The bridge is India’s first vertical lift railway sea bridge, allowing both rail transport and maritime navigation to co-exist smoothly.

2. Inaugurated by PM Modi: The bridge was officially opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Ram Navami, following a visit to the Ramanathaswamy Temple.

3. Location: It spans 2.08 kilometres across the Palk Strait, connecting Rameswaram Island to mainland Tamil Nadu.

4. Modern replacement: This new structure replaces the 1914 British-era cantilever bridge, which had served the region for over a century.

5. Vertical lift span: A 72.5-meter lift span can rise up to 17 meters, enabling the passage of large ships without interrupting train traffic.

6. Enhanced maritime navigation: Unlike the old rolling lift span, the new lift system ensures seamless passage for modern vessels beneath.

7. Decommissioning the old: The original Pamban Bridge was officially retired in December 2022, ending 108 years of service.

8. Speed and strength: The bridge supports train speeds of up to 80 kmph and is engineered to last 100 years, withstanding extreme coastal conditions.

9. Wind-resistant design: The bridge is certified to operate safely even in winds up to 58 kmph, ensuring reliability year-round.

10. Anti-corrosion build: Engineers used stainless steel reinforcements and marine-grade protective coatings to battle corrosion from salty sea air.

11. Double-track ready: Although it currently runs a single line, the bridge’s substructure is built to support future double-track expansion.

12. Built by RVNL: The project was developed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, a public sector unit under the Ministry of Railways.

13. Precision engineering: Institutions like IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, and the Welding Research Institute, Trichy, were involved in design review and quality checks.

14. Designed for growth: The bridge can handle 50 Gross Million Tonnes (GMT) of traffic annually, crucial for freight and pilgrim travel.

15. Boost for Tamil Nadu: Alongside the bridge, PM Modi launched infrastructure projects worth ₹8,300 crore, enhancing highways and regional industry.



