PM Modi inaugurates Pamban sea bridge, flags off new Rameswaram-Tambaram train service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Pamban Rail Bridge - India's first vertical lift sea bridge and flagged off a train from the road bridge witnessing the operation of the bridge

The PM also flagged off a Coast Guard ship which passed under the bridge.

The new Pamban Bridge will replace the old 1914-built bridge, which was closed in 2022 due to corrosion problems.

While the new Pamban Bridge is India's first vertical lift sea bridge, it shares similarities with other globally recognized bridges known for their technological advancements and unique designs.

The ministry said these include the Golden Gate Bridge in the United States, Tower Bridge in London, and the Oresund Bridge in Denmark and Sweden.