PM Modi inaugurates Pamban sea bridge, flags off new Rameswaram-Tambaram train service
The new Pamban Bridge will replace the old 1914-built bridge, which was closed in 2022 due to corrosion problems.
CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Pamban Rail Bridge - India's first vertical lift sea bridge and flagged off a train from the road bridge witnessing the operation of the bridge
The PM also flagged off a Coast Guard ship which passed under the bridge.
The new Pamban Bridge will replace the old 1914-built bridge, which was closed in 2022 due to corrosion problems.
While the new Pamban Bridge is India's first vertical lift sea bridge, it shares similarities with other globally recognized bridges known for their technological advancements and unique designs.
The ministry said these include the Golden Gate Bridge in the United States, Tower Bridge in London, and the Oresund Bridge in Denmark and Sweden.
Live Updates
- 6 April 2025 1:58 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Ramanathaswamy temple
- 6 April 2025 1:17 PM IST
PM Modi inaugurates the Pamban sea bridge, providing rail link between Rameswaram island and the mainland and flagged off the new Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) train service
- 6 April 2025 1:02 PM IST
PM flags off the new Rameswaram-Tambaram train service; train chugs along new Pamban bridge
- 6 April 2025 12:54 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi heads to the event venue wearing a dhoti. He is set off by road to the venue where the event is being held
- 6 April 2025 12:45 PM IST
Railway Board Executive Director Dilip Kumar says, "Today is the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami. It is a day of new hopes for the nation. PM Modi is going to dedicate a new engineering marvel to the country. This new gift from the Indian Railways and the PM is going to boost the country's engineering strength...This new bridge (Pamban Railway Bridge) includes many new features..."
- 6 April 2025 12:33 PM IST
Thangam Thennarasu, BJP state president Annamalai, Tamilisai Soundararajan and others welcomed the gathering.