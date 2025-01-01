India's first-ever glass bridge is open in Kanniyakumari, here's everything you need to know about it  

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin unveiled the first-ever, state-of-the art glass fibre bridge connecting the Thiruvalluvar statue to the Vivekananda Rock on December 30 (Monday) to celebrate the silver jubilee of the iconic ‘Ayyan Thiruvalluvar’ statue in Kanniyakumari.

The new bridge was constructed to enhance tourism infrastructure and provide an enriching experience for visitors. Here’s what you need to know about the new glass bridge:

1. The glass fiber bridge, spanning 77 meters in length, 10 meters in width, and 133 feet in height, was constructed at a cost of Rs 37 crore.

2. Earlier, visitors had to rely on ferry services to travel between Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the Thiruvalluvar statue. Now, the new bridge saves both energy and travel time.

3. The bridge’s design, approved by the Marine Engineering Department of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, considers the region’s unique environmental factors, ensuring stability and longevity.

4. Built using advanced technology, it is resistant to coastal conditions, including salty sea air, high humidity, and erosion.

5. This structure seeks to elevate tourism in Kanniyakumari by showcasing Tamil Nadu's rich heritage seamlessly blended with latest technology and modern amenities.