India’s 1st urban testbed to boost climate study launched in Chennai

The advanced facility was inaugurated by Dr M Ravichandran, the secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, at SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Ramapuram, on Wednesday.

Established by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, the observatory operates under the central government’s flagship ‘Mission Mausam’.

Described as the first comprehensive urban observatory of its kind in India, the facility is equipped with around 15 high-end instruments to generate precise meteorological data. Scientists will study aerosol characteristics, including particle size and movement, and examine interactions such as sea-land breeze transitions that influence Chennai’s local weather.