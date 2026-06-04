Indian students at VIT Mauritius get paid internships

In tech innovation, a three-member Computer Engineering team impressed the judges at the 36-hour SENSE HACK National Hackathon with their project, ‘VeriFIRE’.

Another five-member team reached the Top 50 at ‘VIT & SanDisk Hackathon 2026’, showcasing an AI-Enabled Smart Storage Management System. Academically, students co-authored peer-reviewed research presented at global platforms, including the IEEE 15th CSNDSP 2026 in the UK and ANRF-sponsored NEleX-2026 in India. Students also led TECHWAVE, a technical symposium bridging classroom concepts with real-world applications.