Indian students at VIT Mauritius get paid internships

CHENNAI: First-year Indian students at VIT Mauritius have secured paid internships at top firms like SWAN and SBI (Mauritius), highlighting the university’s strong industry ties and career-focused model, said a press release on Wednesday.
In tech innovation, a three-member Computer Engineering team impressed the judges at the 36-hour SENSE HACK National Hackathon with their project, ‘VeriFIRE’.
Another five-member team reached the Top 50 at ‘VIT & SanDisk Hackathon 2026’, showcasing an AI-Enabled Smart Storage Management System. Academically, students co-authored peer-reviewed research presented at global platforms, including the IEEE 15th CSNDSP 2026 in the UK and ANRF-sponsored NEleX-2026 in India. Students also led TECHWAVE, a technical symposium bridging classroom concepts with real-world applications.
These achievements reflect VIT Mauritius’s commitment to excellence through a rigorous curriculum, hands-on training, and a vibrant corporate ecosystem, stated a press note from the institute.
Scholarships are available for 4-year BTech programmes in Computer Science Engineering specialisation. Apply at www.vitmauritius.mu.