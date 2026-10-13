Indian Railways to examine feasibility of 5 train halts at Ambattur

In a reply to Dhanapal, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the demand for stoppages of the Tirupati Express and four other trains, along with other requests, had been sent for examination.

Further action would be taken after the feasibility report, he said in a letter dated Sept 23, responding to the MP's letter of Aug 29.

Dhanapal has sought one-minute stoppages at Ambattur for the Tirupati Express, Garudadri Express, Chennai-Ashokapuram Express and Chennai-Mumbai Express, besides two fast suburban EMU services.