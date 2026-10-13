Indian Railways to examine feasibility of 5 train halts at Ambattur

CHENNAI: The Railway Ministry has referred a proposal to provide stoppages for 5 trains, including Tirupati Express, at Ambattur railway station for examination of operational feasibility, following a request from AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP M Dhanapal, who has sought improved train connectivity and infrastructure at the station.
In a reply to Dhanapal, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the demand for stoppages of the Tirupati Express and four other trains, along with other requests, had been sent for examination.
Further action would be taken after the feasibility report, he said in a letter dated Sept 23, responding to the MP's letter of Aug 29.
Dhanapal has sought one-minute stoppages at Ambattur for the Tirupati Express, Garudadri Express, Chennai-Ashokapuram Express and Chennai-Mumbai Express, besides two fast suburban EMU services.
He had also sought the construction of a 4th platform, saying its absence prevents several express trains and fast suburban services from stopping at the station.
Ambattur currently has 3 platforms, two serving suburban slow lines in both directions and the third catering to express and fast local trains on the Chennai-Tiruvallur section.
The lack of a platform for trains in the return direction has inconvenienced passengers travelling towards Central and Beach stations. They have to get down at Villivakkam or Perambur and continue their journey by road.
The MP has also sought a ticket counter at the northern entrance towards Venkatapuram and the market, arguing that residents on that side have to cross to the southern entrance to purchase tickets.
He has sought bulk reservation facilities and reclassification of the station from the Suburban Group (SG) to the Non-Suburban Group (NSG) category to facilitate infrastructure improvements.
In his letter, Dhanapal said that Ambattur station handled more than 1 crore passengers in 2022-23 and needed better facilities to meet passenger demand.