Indian Railways revises ticket rules; no refund for cancellations within 8 hours; check details

CHENNAI: Indian Railways on Tuesday (March 24) revised its ticket cancellation policy, stating that no refund will be granted if tickets are cancelled less than 8 hours before the scheduled departure.
Passengers cancelling within 8–24 hours of departure will receive a 50% refund.
For cancellations made between 24 and 72 hours before travel, 25% of the fare will be deducted in addition to the usual cancellation charges.
Tickets cancelled at least 72 hours prior to departure will be fully refunded.
The revised rules will come into effect from April 1.