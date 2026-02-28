Indian Railways approves direct Hyderabad–Thoothukudi train service; check timings here

CHENNAI: The Indian Railways has approved the extension of the weekly special train operating between Hyderabad (Kacheguda) and Madurai up to Thoothukudi, converting it into a permanent service.
The announcement was made by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on social media platform X.
The weekly special train had been running between Kacheguda and Madurai via Tiruvannamalai since before the pandemic.
However, it continued as a temporary service with periodic extensions. With the latest approval, the train will now operate as a permanent service up to Thoothukudi.
The train will depart from Kacheguda on Mondays at 3 pm and reach Thoothukudi on Tuesdays 10.45 pm. In the return direction, it will leave Thoothukudi on Wednesdays 7.45 am and arrive in Kacheguda on Thursdays at 3 pm.
The train will pass through major stations including Kurnool City, Anantapur, Tirupati (Bakala), Katpadi, Vellore Cantt, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruchirapalli, Dindigul and Madurai.
This marks the first direct rail connectivity between Thoothukudi and Hyderabad, offering greater convenience to passengers, particularly devotees travelling to pilgrimage centres such as Madurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupati. Devotees heading to Tiruchendur from Hyderabad can now alight at Thoothukudi and continue their journey.
The existing Kacheguda–Madurai special service is currently extended till the end of March. From April, the train is expected to operate as a permanent service up to Thoothukudi. With its conversion into a regular train, passengers can now book tickets up to 60 days in advance.