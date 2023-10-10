Indian Navy recovers body of one of two missing Kanniyakumari fishermen

MADURAI: Indian Navy divers on Sunday recovered the body of a fisherman from the wreckage of the fishing boat that sank 38 nautical miles off the Kanniyakumari coast on September 28.

According to a statement from the Defence Wing, Chennai on Monday, on request received from the Fisheries Department of Tamil Nadu on October 3, Indian Naval Ships ‘Nireekshak’ and ‘Jamuna’ undertook an extensive search for two missing fishermen suspected to have been onboard a fishing boat which sank at about 39 nautical miles off the coast of Kanniyakumari.

After a mammoth search operation by the Indian Naval ships utilising multi-beam echo-sounder and towed-side Scan Sonar, the sunken boat was located on October 7 at a depth of 57 meters. The naval divers located one body from the debris of the boat.