Indian Navy helps contain forest fire near Kalpakkam, no casualties

CHENNAI: The Indian Navy assisted civil authorities in extinguishing a fire that broke out in a forested area at Pudupakkam near Kalpakkam, preventing the blaze from spreading to adjoining areas.
According to an official communication the fire broke out on Tuesday near the Navy's 2N Detachment area at an outdoor storage facility on Pudupakkam forest land. The blaze engulfed an inventory of 520 rubber-coated iron desalination water pipes belonging to Metro Water.
The fire was first spotted by personnel of the Navy's 2N Detachment, who immediately alerted the State Fire Department. Strong winds fuelled the flames as the highly combustible rubber-coated pipes caught fire.
The Naval unit deployed personnel, water bowsers and portable firefighting equipment to launch the initial firefighting operation. The team also established a containment zone around the affected area to prevent the fire from spreading until the arrival of the State Fire and Rescue Services personnel.
The firefighting operation was later carried out jointly by the Indian Navy and the TN Fire and Rescue Department. The fire was brought under control in a timely manner, and no casualties were reported.
The Navy's swift response helped support civil authorities in containing the fire and preventing further damage, the release added.