Indian Navy helps contain forest fire near Kalpakkam, no casualties

The Naval unit deployed personnel, water bowsers and portable firefighting equipment to launch the initial firefighting operation. The team also established a containment zone around the affected area to prevent the fire from spreading until the arrival of the State Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

The firefighting operation was later carried out jointly by the Indian Navy and the TN Fire and Rescue Department. The fire was brought under control in a timely manner, and no casualties were reported.

The Navy's swift response helped support civil authorities in containing the fire and preventing further damage, the release added.