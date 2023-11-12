Indian mission effort pays; Male frees 8 TN fishermen

MALE: Almost 20 days after they were apprehended by the Maldivian Coast Guard, 8 of the 12 fishermen from Thoothukudi were released by the authorities there. The Indian High Commission, which facilitated their release, added that it was working on the repatriation of the remaining four.

The release and repatriation came at a time when the island nation elected a new President who ran a no-holds-barred campaign against what he termed as Indian interference in its internal affairs.

In a social media post, the High Commission said it has facilitated the repatriation of eight fishermen who expressed interest in returning to India immediately. “Also liaising actively with Maldivian authorities for speedy resolution of the matter,” it added.

The fishermen from Tharuvaikulam in southern Thoothukudi were arrested by the Coast Guard of Maldives National Defense Force on October 23. The navy arrested them for allegedly trespassing into Maldivian waters, and seized their barge.

According to the High Commission, the diplomatic channel’s efficiency in addressing the immediate concerns of the fishermen underscored the strong ties and effective collaboration of the two nations.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on November 6 requesting the Centre’s urgent intervention to secure the release of the fishermen. In his letter, Stalin said the Maldivian authorities also imposed a fine of Rs 2.25 crore to release the vessel.