    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 Jan 2025 4:39 PM IST
    Indian Coast Guard seizes 50 kg drugs from Mandapam
    Seized Ganja by Indian Coast Guard (Photo: ICG)

    CHENNAI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has seized 53.620 kg of ganja from India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Border Line (IMBL) on Wednesday morning.

    The seized ganja is worth about Rs 60 lakhs and was packed in 12 packets.

    The ACV (Air Cushion Vehicle) deployed to search for contrabands detected spotted a few packages in the First Island near the IMBL, a total of 12 packets, which were abandoned in the island.

    The ganja weighing more than 50 kg has been handed over to the Customs department

