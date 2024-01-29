Indian Coast Guard organises volleyball tourney for fishers

CHENNAI: As a part of 48th Raising day of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and to enhance camaraderie between ICG and the coastal populace adjoining the fishing area of Chennai, a volleyball tournament for teams from fishing community was organised by Coast Guard Region (East) at St Peters Higher Secondary School, Royapuram, Chennai on Sunday.

The tournament opened by DIG T Anil Kumar, TM from ICG in presence of Tamil cine star Sai Dheena. Team Sea Birds and Lady Siva Samy School emerged champions of the men’s women’s categories.

RK Nagar MLA J John Ebenezer, and Royapuram MLA Idream R Murthy distributed the trophies and medals. Inspector General Donny Michael, TM, Commander Coast Guard Region East encouraged participants to purse a fit and healthy lifestyle and utilise opportunities for future growth. He also expressed the necessity of continued association between the Coast Guard and fishing community to ensure safe waters around the coastline.