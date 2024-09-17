Indian Coast Guard arrests three Sri Lankan fishermen for trespassing

CHENNAI: The Indian Coast Guard has arrested three Sri Lankan fishermen who traversed into Indian waters near Rameshwaram on Tuesday, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

While the Coast Guard personnel were patrolling the seas, they noticed a Sri Lankan vessel with three fishermen onboard lurking in a suspicious manner near the Thondi area. On being questioned, the fishermen initially said that they had lost their way owing to strong winds.

However, when they were taken to the camp in Mandapam for further enquiry, their behaviour raised suspicion as their answers were not coherent.

Following this, the coastguard personnel have decided to interrogate the fishermen individually and find the reasons behind their presence in Indian waters.