Indian Army engages in Cyclone rescue ops in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Indian Army has kept four columns of its personnel on a standby for rescue and relief works whenever the need arises in the worst hit neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry.

A defence release on Tuesday said while two columns from the Dakshin Bharat Area of the Indian Army are undertaking rescue mission in flood affected areas of Puducherry from December one, another column from the Madras Engineers Group, Bengaluru comprising 66 members has arrived in Chennai with relief materials early this morning for deploying in Puducherry whenever required.

Meanwhile, after a joint on-ground reconnaissance in the morning today, by the civil administration, the Indian Army column commanders and the NDRF representatives, the two Columns from the Army’s Dakshin Bharat Area who are already on the field have been employed for rescue operations for the third day today.

The first column with 61 Army personnel led by Maj Ajay Kumar Sangwan has moved to Kambalikaran, Kuppam in Embalam.

The second column under Maj Solar Mani Pradhan has moved to Karaiyamputhur close to Bahour, where stranded people are being rescued.

The Commanding Officer of the Indian Army’s 16-Madras Corps is in Puducherry for effective coordination with the civil administration and the Army personnel monitoring the rescue operations.

In the first two days of the operations, more than 1000 stranded persons were safely evacuated by the Indian Army personnel from the affected areas in Krishna Nagar, Kuber Nagar, Jiva Nagar and NR Nagar in Puducherry.