Indian Army Column from MRC reaches Karungulam

THOOTHUKUDI: Indian Army Column has reached Karungulam near Thoothukudi.

One team of the column established contact with village Adichanallur for first time in last 3 days and provided necessary Medical assistance and distributed food packets to the stranded people.

Highway minister of TN, EV Velu visited Karungulam and requested Army Column Commander (Maj Arnab Roy) to find out routes to reach four more villages and Alwarthirunagari.