India will soon emerge as world leader in Maritime Sector: Sonowal

CHENNAI: India will soon emerge as the world leader in the maritime sector as it multiplies its cargo handling capacity in ports and builds a robust shipping building and repairs ecosystem, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday.

Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of the Kamarajar Port Trust (KPT) here, he said by 2047, India will be among the top ten maritime nations in the world.

He said the KPT marked a significant step in decongesting Chennai Port by fostering efficient coal handling with possibilities of future expansion. The Minister said construction of IOCL Jetty of 3 MTPA will further enhance its capacity.

Sonowal also said the setting up of 1 MLD seawater desalination plant at the Port at a cost of Rs 32 crores would meet not only the Port's need but also the needs of the coastal community for drinking and other domestic purposes.

Pointing out that the timely implementation of infrastructural projects taken up by the Shipping Ministry has led to faster completion of flagship programmes, Sonowal said quality has also been a focus area when development projects are rolled out.

The Minister also laid the foundation stone for establishing capital dredging an integrated Command and Control centre at the Kamarajar port at a cost of Rs 545 crore.