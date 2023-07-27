INDIA will empower states: Stalin

CHENNAI: A day after sounding the alarm against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP regime, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday reiterated that the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) would empower the states.

Writing to his party cadre, Stalin reiterated the statement he made in Tiruchirappalli Wednesday that if the undemocratic and communal BJP-led union government continues in power, there is a threat of Tamil Nadu among many states losing their rights.

Emphasizing that if the achievements of the DMK regime must continue, the rights of states retrieved, and a plurality of the country preserved, the work of the party cadre must be in full swing.

"INDIA has been created to safeguard India. This is true and united INDIA. This is the INDIA which will defeat fascist forces and secure a decisive victory in the ensuing Parliamentary polls," he said.

"This INDIA will empower the states. The INDIA alliance has come together to win throughout India," the CM said, appealing to the cadre of Kalaignar to work for the victory of INDIA in the country.

CM inaugurates Smart City schemes

The Chief Minister also inaugurated various Smart City projects worth an estimated Rs 133.56 crore in Thanjavur Corporation on Thursday.

The list of projects includes a 5,400 square meter Omni bus stand constructed at a cost of Rs 10.46 crore, a 12,500-unit capacity solar power plant, development lakes, Rs 11.50 crore STEM park (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), Gandhiji commercial complex worth Rs 15.61 crore and Rs 1.5 crore worth lodging facility for in-patients' attendants.