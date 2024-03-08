India will become self-sufficient by 2047 with female contribution: Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Friday said the goal of India becoming a self-sufficient country by 2047 will be achieved with the contribution of women.



Addressing reporters at Raj Bhavan, Ravi said inclusive development should be re-assured and PM Narendra Modi has brought in various fundamental changes for women after assuming office, especially in women development schemes, women-oriented developments and women governance.

“The number of girl students has increased due to the schemes of building safe toilets for women and providing toilet facilities in schools and colleges. Women’s health has also been given priority and all the mothers including the new born children are healthy now in the country,” he said after paying floral tributes to the statue of Tamil-poet Avvaiyar at Raj Bhavan.

Further, Ravi said there are more women who own bank accounts that have been established to the extent of 50 crores and there are 40 crore women who have started business by taking Mudra loan and they have received Rs 23 lakh crore as loans from the Centre.

Stating that women are contributing equally to men in every aspect of their lives, Governor Ravi pointed out that women’s role in enacting laws has also increased due to the high participation of women in Parliament and Assembly elections.

“India’s aim is to make the country a self-sufficient nation by 2047. This national dream will be fulfilled with the contribution of women and we should re-ensure inclusive development that includes all,” added Ravi.