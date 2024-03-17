India to soon become 3rd largest economy, says Nirmala

TIRUCHY: India has moved forward from 10th to 5th largest economy in the world and soon, it would reach the 3rd largest economy position for which the government has been initiating several programmes, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman in Tiruchy on Saturday.

Unveiling a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Shrimati Indira Gandhi College for Women in Tiruchy, the Union Minister said, India has become very successful in reaching the digital technology to the people from all walks of life particularly, the rural masses. “The entire world has been looking at us on this achievement with astonishment and for the past 10 years, the other nations are asking us to teach them on how we could reach digital technology to the rural people. We have not only used digital technology for money transactions, but also used them for the vaccination drive during the pandemic time,” the Union Minister said.

Nirmala stated that India has achieved 5th largest economy in the world from 10th spot and the government has been working on ensuring it reaches the 3rd position soon. “The situation of moving our children to the developed nations like the US and England for education and employment would change by 2047 as we too would become developed nation by then,” she said.

‘PM for economical independence’

The Union Minister also said that the Prime Minister has been asking every citizen particularly, the youngsters, to join hand in hand with him to make India a developed country by 2047. “As Mahatma Gandhi fought for political Independence, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been fighting for economical independence, a self-reliant India with economical independence otherwise Athmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan,” the Minister added.