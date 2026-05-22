India tightens Ebola surveillance, issues fresh advisory for airlines and international travellers

The advisory described Ebola as one of the world’s most lethal viral infections, with previous outbreaks recording mortality rates between 50 and 60 per cent. It said the disease spreads through direct contact with the blood, secretions and bodily fluids of infected persons or contaminated objects, while cautioning that international air connectivity remains a critical factor in the risk of cross-border transmission.

According to the ministry, the incubation period ranges from 2 to 21 days, with symptoms including fever, weakness, muscle pain, headache and sore throat, followed in some cases by vomiting, diarrhoea, rash and bleeding manifestations. “There is no vaccine or curative therapy available,” the advisory noted, while stressing that supportive medical care and early diagnosis significantly improve survival chances.