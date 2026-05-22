India tightens Ebola surveillance, issues fresh advisory for airlines and international travellers

CHENNAI: Stepping up infectious disease surveillance amid renewed global concern over Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an extensive advisory for airlines, airport authorities, international travellers and Indian nationals residing in affected African regions, emphasising early detection, rapid isolation and strict contact-tracing measures to prevent any potential spread of the virus into the country.
The advisory described Ebola as one of the world’s most lethal viral infections, with previous outbreaks recording mortality rates between 50 and 60 per cent. It said the disease spreads through direct contact with the blood, secretions and bodily fluids of infected persons or contaminated objects, while cautioning that international air connectivity remains a critical factor in the risk of cross-border transmission.
According to the ministry, the incubation period ranges from 2 to 21 days, with symptoms including fever, weakness, muscle pain, headache and sore throat, followed in some cases by vomiting, diarrhoea, rash and bleeding manifestations. “There is no vaccine or curative therapy available,” the advisory noted, while stressing that supportive medical care and early diagnosis significantly improve survival chances.
Airlines have been instructed to maintain adequate stocks of first-aid equipment, disposable gloves, hand sanitisers and universal precaution kits onboard aircraft. Cabin crew have been directed to isolate passengers displaying symptoms, minimise physical interaction, ensure use of protective equipment and immediately alert destination airport health authorities before landing.
“In view of the current threat of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), travellers who have fever, weakness, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea, rash or bleeding should report immediately to airline crew and immigration or medical authorities on arrival,” the advisory said.
The ministry has also called for stringent passenger tracing protocols in flights carrying suspected cases. Co-passengers seated adjacent to symptomatic travellers, crew members who handled them and cleaning personnel involved in disinfecting affected aircraft sections may be subjected to monitoring and follow-up surveillance.
Indian nationals staying in Ebola-affected countries have been advised to avoid contact with infected persons, animals and contaminated materials, maintain strict hand hygiene and immediately report symptoms to designated health facilities. Travellers returning to India from affected regions have been asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 30 days and seek immediate medical attention if illness develops.